Update v0.13.8

Hello vikings!

Here’s a new Nordic Ashes update. This time we’ve focused on new Yggdrasil knots plus a few improvements thanks to your comments.

Yggdrasil

You will find 9 new upgrades in your tree. With this, Yggdrasil will be complete.

Here’s a screenshot of how it will look like:



Improvements

Daily Challenge improved. Talkôr day won’t have health Yggdrasil upgrades anymore as they wouldn’t work anyway.

Yggdrasil enhancement: you will now be able to add or remove Yggdrasil upgrades with left or right click of your mouse (this will also work this way on the Daily Challenge Yggdrasil).

Alruna's ascension images updated.

Character selection panel: you can now select the character's weapon usign the mouse.

Bugs

The crash some users were experiencing during a run should be fixed now.

In Vanaheim, cloud props would hide part of the shrines in some cases.

There was a bug where if you just obtain something from a shrine and at the same time you were transported to Gnöki’s realm, you wouldn’t get the relic.

Minor texts format corrections.

See you next week!

