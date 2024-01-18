 Skip to content

Nordic Ashes update for 18 January 2024

Update v0.13.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello vikings!
Here’s a new Nordic Ashes update. This time we’ve focused on new Yggdrasil knots plus a few improvements thanks to your comments.

Yggdrasil

You will find 9 new upgrades in your tree. With this, Yggdrasil will be complete.
Here’s a screenshot of how it will look like:

Improvements

  • Daily Challenge improved. Talkôr day won’t have health Yggdrasil upgrades anymore as they wouldn’t work anyway.
  • Yggdrasil enhancement: you will now be able to add or remove Yggdrasil upgrades with left or right click of your mouse (this will also work this way on the Daily Challenge Yggdrasil).
  • Alruna's ascension images updated.
  • Character selection panel: you can now select the character's weapon usign the mouse.

Bugs

  • The crash some users were experiencing during a run should be fixed now.
  • In Vanaheim, cloud props would hide part of the shrines in some cases.
  • There was a bug where if you just obtain something from a shrine and at the same time you were transported to Gnöki’s realm, you wouldn’t get the relic.
  • Minor texts format corrections.

See you next week!
If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:
🔸 Discord.
🔸 Steam Community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/

