Update v0.13.8

Hello vikings!
Here’s a new Nordic Ashes update. This time we’ve focused on new Yggdrasil knots plus a few improvements thanks to your comments.
Yggdrasil
You will find 9 new upgrades in your tree. With this, Yggdrasil will be complete.
Here’s a screenshot of how it will look like:
Improvements
- Daily Challenge improved. Talkôr day won’t have health Yggdrasil upgrades anymore as they wouldn’t work anyway.
- Yggdrasil enhancement: you will now be able to add or remove Yggdrasil upgrades with left or right click of your mouse (this will also work this way on the Daily Challenge Yggdrasil).
- Alruna's ascension images updated.
- Character selection panel: you can now select the character's weapon usign the mouse.
Bugs
- The crash some users were experiencing during a run should be fixed now.
- In Vanaheim, cloud props would hide part of the shrines in some cases.
- There was a bug where if you just obtain something from a shrine and at the same time you were transported to Gnöki’s realm, you wouldn’t get the relic.
- Minor texts format corrections.
See you next week!
