Hotfix Patch 1.1 is Live!

With tomorrow being one week since Mystical Map's release, I wanted to address some items that were brought to my attention. As of now, patch 1.1 is live with a few minor changes.

Here they are:

Changed "Options" to "Controls" for clarity.

Capped the frame rate to be based on the monitor's refresh rate.

Fixed an index issue with save files from the demo.

Fixed the treasure room icon in the Mine mini map.

Fixed a display issue where the map stopped displaying text information about what kind of item was in a given room.

Added button textures to each map's "create" and "exit" buttons for clarity.

Added a new dialog box to inform players how to pick up items.

I would like to address the last point in detail. Prior to version 1.1, when standing over an item that was able to be picked up, a dialog box would appear detailing what the item's effects were. I received some feedback from players who were confused at first as they were unaware of their "interact" button mapping. To remedy this, when standing over a selectable item, you will now see this display:

Furthermore, this dialog box will change based on custom controls as well.

As always, if you have any feedback or bugs to report please do so in the comments or at my email, peep.gamedev@gmail.com

Thank you for supporting Mystical Map!

-Peep