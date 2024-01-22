Supreme Ruler 2030 Updates and News!

We have lots of big news and information on Supreme Ruler 2030 ...

Major Update - Version 1249

Check out the full Changelog on our Steam Discussion forums ... here are some of the highlights:

AI Units improvements regarding Naval Invasions, escorting naval transports, and Transit zones.

Improvements in combat and land capture related to partisans vs. garrisons, improving the rebels mechanics.

Naval AI improvements: New Defense minister priority of Escort Naval Transports.

The population growth model for births, deaths and migration has been improved based on player feedback.

Changes to unit behaviours when engaging/disengaging targets in combat

Adjustment to aircraft fuel reserve calculations to try and resolve cases of aircraft running out of fuel and crashing before they can get back to base.

More improvements to AI deploying aircraft to carriers

Fixes to carrier based aircraft returning to carriers after attacks

Using the minister priority of Offensive Military and giving Naval AI initiative will see the AI use ships in groups when they have carriers, cruisers or battleships to act as group leaders

Minister priority of Arms Race with military initiative will allow the minister to use the unit upgrade system where available (ex. M1A2 into M1A3)

New diplomacy report list in lower right - mutual defense partners

New "search" function in Technology Popup screen

Fixes to pathing rules for allowed/not allowed across various classes

Updates to prerequisites system when units have more than 2 prereqs

Further code improvements for multiplayer stability

Some flags added at the request of the modding community

UI Additions, improvements, and fixes

Numerous gameplay, map, and content improvements and fixes - See Discussion Forum post

When the air transport or naval transport order are selected from the orders list, air or naval loading points highlighted on the map

More 3D models added mostly for units in the 1915 to 1935 era

Portuguese Translations should now be complete

There's lots of other News too - did you catch our release of The Great War expansion DLC? And the announcement of our Supreme Ruler Expansion Pass to get the Great War and all our future DLC releases



Get the Expansion Pass Here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2702500/Supreme_Ruler_2030_Expansion_Pass/

