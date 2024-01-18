Version 1.040

Bug Fixes:
- Critical damage in PVP now deals much higher damage than previously
- Purify on PVP is back to 5% basic stat
- Disoriented Bug that appears on the game should be fixed once update drops
- Arena stun first turn is now fixed
New Features:
- Energy Chickens will be available and used to restore energy in events' hunting house (Max capacity: 100)
- Power Burgers will be available and used to restore power in the arena (Max capacity: 250)
- Stamina Roll Exchange: You can now exchange your stamina roll to anything you'd like
