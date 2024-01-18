 Skip to content

Shinobi Warfare update for 18 January 2024

Version 1.040

Share · View all patches · Build 13210195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Critical damage in PVP now deals much higher damage than previously
  • Purify on PVP is back to 5% basic stat
  • Disoriented Bug that appears on the game should be fixed once update drops
  • Arena stun first turn is now fixed

New Features:

  • Energy Chickens will be available and used to restore energy in events' hunting house (Max capacity: 100)
  • Power Burgers will be available and used to restore power in the arena (Max capacity: 250)
  • Stamina Roll Exchange: You can now exchange your stamina roll to anything you'd like

