100 Christmas Cats update for 21 January 2024

Major Update! 100 Christmas Cats v2.0 available! Hints, Achievements, etc...

Major Update! 100 Christmas Cats v2.0 available! Hints, Achievements, etc...

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Meow! Long time no see, it's been almost 2 months since the game and it's time for a big refresh!

First of all, we want to thank you!

After all, this is our first game and bugs were inevitable. Thanks to you and your feedback, we have greatly improved the game and timed this major update to coincide with the release of our new game 100 Capitalist Cats (which is available right now)
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2743080/100_Capitalist_Cats/?utm_source=ChristmasMajorUpdate

The 100 Christmas Cats v2.0 update is now available!

List of changes
  • Added hints!
  • Added 100 new achievements
  • Fixed problems with counting clicks on objects
  • Added effects when clicking on the cat (confetti, sounds)
  • Added effects when winning (confetti, sounds)
  • Updated victory screen
  • Updated icons
  • Added useful links (bug report, etc.)
  • Improved game running on non-standard aspect ratios
  • Significantly improved performance
  • Fixed problems with quitting the game
  • Updated effects
  • Removed all old achievements
  • Removed leaderboards (old entries remain)

Play now!

Open link