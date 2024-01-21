Major Update! 100 Christmas Cats v2.0 available! Hints, Achievements, etc...

Meow! Long time no see, it's been almost 2 months since the game and it's time for a big refresh!

First of all, we want to thank you!

After all, this is our first game and bugs were inevitable. Thanks to you and your feedback, we have greatly improved the game and timed this major update to coincide with the release of our new game 100 Capitalist Cats (which is available right now)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2743080/100_Capitalist_Cats/?utm_source=ChristmasMajorUpdate

List of changes

Added hints!

Added 100 new achievements

Fixed problems with counting clicks on objects

Added effects when clicking on the cat (confetti, sounds)

Added effects when winning (confetti, sounds)

Updated victory screen

Updated icons

Added useful links (bug report, etc.)

Improved game running on non-standard aspect ratios

Significantly improved performance

Fixed problems with quitting the game

Updated effects

Removed all old achievements

Removed leaderboards (old entries remain)

