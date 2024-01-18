 Skip to content

Halcyon Days update for 18 January 2024

Angrill Boss Soft Lock Bug

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Changed Boss elevator to be a more reliable interaction system

  2. Added a visual hint as to where to go after defeating the boss

Sorry to anyone who was effected by this.

