Patch note 1.0.5 - Fixing various softlocks

Hey cultists,
We have released a patch to fix some of the various softlocks that have been reported plus fixing the steam overlay appearing upside down.
Bug Fixes
- War Chapter: players should now be able to progress past shooting the first set of robots.
- Game shouldn't softlock when clicking haphazardly when entering rooms.
- Lila’s Market: softlocks in various places of this chapter should be resolved.
- Teahouse: players should no longer softlock during the first universe making scene.
- Fixed small graphical bugs and typos
- Steam overlay no longer appears upside down when notifications pop up.
- Riv otter
