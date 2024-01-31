Patch note 1.0.5 - Fixing various softlocks

Hey cultists,

We have released a patch to fix some of the various softlocks that have been reported plus fixing the steam overlay appearing upside down.

Bug Fixes

War Chapter: players should now be able to progress past shooting the first set of robots.

Game shouldn't softlock when clicking haphazardly when entering rooms.

Lila’s Market: softlocks in various places of this chapter should be resolved.

Teahouse: players should no longer softlock during the first universe making scene.

Fixed small graphical bugs and typos

Steam overlay no longer appears upside down when notifications pop up.