 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Universe For Sale update for 31 January 2024

Patch note 1.0.5 - Fixing various softlocks

Share · View all patches · Build 13210056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey cultists,

We have released a patch to fix some of the various softlocks that have been reported plus fixing the steam overlay appearing upside down.

Bug Fixes

  • War Chapter: players should now be able to progress past shooting the first set of robots.
  • Game shouldn't softlock when clicking haphazardly when entering rooms.
  • Lila’s Market: softlocks in various places of this chapter should be resolved.
  • Teahouse: players should no longer softlock during the first universe making scene.
  • Fixed small graphical bugs and typos
  • Steam overlay no longer appears upside down when notifications pop up.
  • Riv otter

Changed files in this update

Depot 1627841 Depot 1627841
  • Loading history…
Depot 1627842 Depot 1627842
  • Loading history…
Depot 1627843 Depot 1627843
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link