MAJOR UPDATE 1.5.0

FIRST PERSON OVERHAUL

The first person element of the game has been completely remade; moving, jumping, holding and using weapons/items will feel a lot better.

NEW WEAPON: SHOTGUN

The shotgun is a new powerful weapon that you can use to survive, it won't let you down!

WEAPON CHANGES

The revolver has received a new model.

All weapons' animations and sounds have been upgraded.

SHOOTING IMPROVEMENTS

All weapons are now much more responsive and accurate.

DROPPING ITEMS

By pressing G you can now throw the item or weapon in your hand, these dropped items are affected by physics.

VOICE CHAT IMPROVEMENTS

Audio coming from other players is now much more clear.

RANDOM LOOT

The way loot spawning works has been remade, items and weapons will randomly spawn across the map so make sure to check every corner, you may find something useful.

PILLS AND AMMO CHANGES

Pills now randomly heal between 5-25 HP.

Ammo is now universal.

LANDING ANIMATION AND SOUND

No more silent jumping and landing, you will make a lot of noise so be careful.

WHAT'S COMING NEXT?

As I've said, this is only the first half of a much bigger update, you can expect some awesome new mechanics soon, a new mode and maybe even a new map... Stay tuned!

I hope to see you all ingame, as always report bugs and glitches on the Steam discussions page or the official Discord server:

https://discord.gg/kn668t7hbW