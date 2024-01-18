MAJOR UPDATE 1.5.0

Hey everyone, this is the first half of a major update I've been working on for a while, here's what's new:
FIRST PERSON OVERHAUL
The first person element of the game has been completely remade; moving, jumping, holding and using weapons/items will feel a lot better.
NEW WEAPON: SHOTGUN
The shotgun is a new powerful weapon that you can use to survive, it won't let you down!
WEAPON CHANGES
The revolver has received a new model.
All weapons' animations and sounds have been upgraded.
SHOOTING IMPROVEMENTS
All weapons are now much more responsive and accurate.
DROPPING ITEMS
By pressing G you can now throw the item or weapon in your hand, these dropped items are affected by physics.
VOICE CHAT IMPROVEMENTS
Audio coming from other players is now much more clear.
RANDOM LOOT
The way loot spawning works has been remade, items and weapons will randomly spawn across the map so make sure to check every corner, you may find something useful.
PILLS AND AMMO CHANGES
Pills now randomly heal between 5-25 HP.
Ammo is now universal.
LANDING ANIMATION AND SOUND
No more silent jumping and landing, you will make a lot of noise so be careful.
WHAT'S COMING NEXT?
As I've said, this is only the first half of a much bigger update, you can expect some awesome new mechanics soon, a new mode and maybe even a new map... Stay tuned!
I hope to see you all ingame, as always report bugs and glitches on the Steam discussions page or the official Discord server:
https://discord.gg/kn668t7hbW
Changed files in this update