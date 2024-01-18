- FIXED: The female character skins have been fixed and should play correctly now
- CHANGED: Some minor UI changes to the character skin selection screen and main menu
Conflict FPS Playtest update for 18 January 2024
UPDATE 19 JAN 2024 - Female Character Skin Fixes and Minor Menu UI Changes
