Soulash 2 v0.6.2 "Settlement Stability"

Greetings fellow gods,

Today's update focuses on addressing some simulation issues, like the settlement's downfall during a playthrough, recovery of ruined settlements during simulation, optimizations in the biggest locations, and lots of other fixes and tweaks.

I'm also finally taking a few days off of work for the first time since the demo was released at the end of September, so there will be no update next week. The next update will come on the 1st of February.

I should also wrap things up for a more detailed Roadmap by the end of the month, so please make sure to join our Discord and look through #s2-suggestions channel to mark the ones that are important to you or write your ideas, as I'll plan them based on how easy they are to introduce and how popular they are, assuming they fit my overall vision for the game.

Here's the changelog:

Added

Loading Screen on game start.

4 new recipes to Construction skill.

2 new special locations.

Changed

Optimized reduced memory usage and improved performance in large areas like Death Knight Castle.

Tweaked history simulation to improve survivability of settlements during playthrough.

Thriving settlements can now expand by claiming ruins of the same civilization.

Increased the chance of spawning new special locations when there are few left in the world.

When zoomed out the top glyphs on trees and bushes stop rendering to improve performence.

Highest quality tool available from equipped, backpack and nearby tiles is now used instead of the first found.

Chain amplifier restricted to Ability Target: Health, Line, Tile, Actor, Any.

Food with special effects is now also automatically consumed, but with lowest priority.

Beehive moved to level 19 of Agriculture.

Tweaked resources and stats of Wooden and Elven Ring.

Racial passives now display on Skills screen.

Increased the chance to build Elven War Dancers.

Added new item type "Note" for items that only provide some information.

Added a bonus to Rec'Harr Fur.

Fixed

Fixed crops growth issue that would cause the timer to run out but the crops would only grow after revisiting the region.

Fixed pickpocketing and rob actions experience gain.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to gather honey despite the delay since the last action.

Fixed a visual issue that would show a higher settlement population than it should shortly after loading a save game.

Fixed rare crash related to food consumption simulator.

Fixed some crashes related to Knowledge Screen.

Fixed rare crash related to building menu.

Building resource selection no longer displays resources that are not matching from settlement stock.

Movement Time passive property replaced with Movement Speed for clarity.

Fixed Tree Sapling recipe on level 2 Agriculture.

Fixed Yew Tree Sapling requiring Yew Seed.

Added missing graphic for Apple Tree Seed.

Fixed invalid placeholder in Shepherd's Pie and Hunter's Stew effects.

Fixed missing seeds under list of resources in Crafting Screen.

Production actions no longer available on in progress building entities.

Fixed a bug that would cause teleportation to stairs in the distance.

Fixed misplaced input text in Building, Crafting and Knowledge filter inputs.

Fixed an issue where suffix rarity would override prefix rarity of the crafter item.

Fixed some typos in descriptions.

Modding

When saving entity in custom mod the "entities" directory is created automatically.

Have fun,

Artur