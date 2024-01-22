- FIXED: Bug fix Tutorial scene startle effectiveness when prop is present
- FIXED: UI bug fixes overlapping players name and scoreboard when entering a gameplay
- FIXED: Hide behavior animation applied on all players
- Lobby island improvements
- FIXED: Black squares on game end
- FIXED: Falling lobby island teleportation bugged
Run Prop, Run! - Puropu Pursuit update for 22 January 2024
0.5.4 Bugfixes and improvements!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Run Prop, Run! Windows Depot 1475401
- Loading history…
Run Prop, Run! macOS Depot 1475402
- Loading history…
Run Prop, Run! Linux Depot 1475403
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update