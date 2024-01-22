 Skip to content

Run Prop, Run! - Puropu Pursuit update for 22 January 2024

0.5.4 Bugfixes and improvements!

Last edited by Wendy

  • FIXED: Bug fix Tutorial scene startle effectiveness when prop is present
  • FIXED: UI bug fixes overlapping players name and scoreboard when entering a gameplay
  • FIXED: Hide behavior animation applied on all players
  • Lobby island improvements
  • FIXED: Black squares on game end
  • FIXED: Falling lobby island teleportation bugged

