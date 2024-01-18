 Skip to content

Spiritfall update for 18 January 2024

Version 0.15.06 - Hotfix

Build 13209725 · Last edited by Wendy

Gameplay / Balance Changes:

  • Using a Holy Dice to reroll blessing offerings will not increase the price per roll. Consecrated Shuffle changed to only give 1 dice when the run start and the skill’s cost was reduced from 4 to 2.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bugs related to rerolls that were introduced in the previous update.
  • Fixed some particle issues that occurred when using the Link Blades Alternate Form.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Crystalline Vessel from working on Statues of Harmony.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause hidden enemies (teleporting for example) from being stuck as hidden under rare circumstances.
  • Crystal Rock Walker enemies will update their lasers when cave walls are destroyed.
  • Fixed an active hitbox lasting for too long in one of the Dark Trinity’s attack.

