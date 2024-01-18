Version 0.15.06 - Hotfix

Gameplay / Balance Changes:
- Using a Holy Dice to reroll blessing offerings will not increase the price per roll. Consecrated Shuffle changed to only give 1 dice when the run start and the skill’s cost was reduced from 4 to 2.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bugs related to rerolls that were introduced in the previous update.
- Fixed some particle issues that occurred when using the Link Blades Alternate Form.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Crystalline Vessel from working on Statues of Harmony.
- Fixed a bug that could cause hidden enemies (teleporting for example) from being stuck as hidden under rare circumstances.
- Crystal Rock Walker enemies will update their lasers when cave walls are destroyed.
- Fixed an active hitbox lasting for too long in one of the Dark Trinity’s attack.
