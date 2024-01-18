 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day Playtest update for 18 January 2024

Fixes for Bria Day 1 Replay and Replay Screen

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • If you play Day 1 Bria replay..it seems to repeat at points. For some reason, I did not delete the Jumps I was using in the previous method. Those jumps have been removed, and now should play as normal.
  • The names on some chapter boxes were not correct. Fixed the issue there.

