- If you play Day 1 Bria replay..it seems to repeat at points. For some reason, I did not delete the Jumps I was using in the previous method. Those jumps have been removed, and now should play as normal.
- The names on some chapter boxes were not correct. Fixed the issue there.
Fire of Life: New Day Playtest update for 18 January 2024
Fixes for Bria Day 1 Replay and Replay Screen
