- Reduce the RepairTool CD time and the selling price in the shop
- Increase automatic continuation of seek. After a failed seek battle, a new seek will automatically start again until the return button is manually clicked
机甲之旅 update for 18 January 2024
1.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2497011 Depot 2497011
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update