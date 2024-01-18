 Skip to content

机甲之旅 update for 18 January 2024

1.0.3

Build 13209621

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Reduce the RepairTool CD time and the selling price in the shop
  2. Increase automatic continuation of seek. After a failed seek battle, a new seek will automatically start again until the return button is manually clicked

