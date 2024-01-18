 Skip to content

Just Click The Button update for 18 January 2024

Fixed some bugs + Typos

Build 13209560 · Last edited by Wendy

-Fixed a bug where the Stabby Spike ability displayed "0 Clicks," instead of 7 clicks.
-Fixed a weird visual bugs related to some transition animations
-Fixed a really bad bug (Watch FluffeyPanda's World YT video) where if you choose any of the abilities that upgrades random abilities, and then pause the game right before the random upgrade pop ups are finished, this will cause the game to unpause while paused, which would in turn cause enemies to attack the button while the game is supposed to be paused.
-Added some more text to the arena ability that tells the player that you are able to zoom in and out using the scrollwheel.
-Added some text over the save button that tells the player that the game is saved every 10 seconds.
-Aaaand I fixed some typos.

