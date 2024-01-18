Gods & Relics Hot Fix #7

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Letter from the Team

This update focuses on quest bug fixes, a victory board bug, and a clarification message. Thanks for the bug reports, we will continue to try to fix as many issues as we can.

Release Timing

This patch will be released at approximately 10 am PST (UTC-8) on January 18th, 2024.

Fixes

Fixed bug where the Underborn disappeared prematurely.

Fixed bug where Eat Fish daily stops incrementing if you eat too many fish.

Fixed a couple hard battles that would incorrectly show up in normal battles. This will also fix a bug with the victory board quest to win a run with only normal battles.

Added a message on the End Run screen that clarifies Daily Challenges do not count for logging new Personal Records.

Bug Reports

If you would like to submit a bug report, you can do so by pressing the 'F8' key on your keyboard. Please then fill out the form that pops up and click submit.

We read all the feedback that comes in and appreciate everyone who submits reports to help improve the game.

Thank you!