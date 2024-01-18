-
Fixed a null reference bug in the HUD code
-
Improved some of the journal entries and tutorials for better clarification and hinting
-
Improved hit detection for landmines. Now you can shoot any landmines with ease!
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 18 January 2024
Update 1.78-3 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
