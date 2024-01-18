 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 18 January 2024

Update 1.78-3 Patch Notes

  • Fixed a null reference bug in the HUD code

  • Improved some of the journal entries and tutorials for better clarification and hinting

  • Improved hit detection for landmines. Now you can shoot any landmines with ease!

