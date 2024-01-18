 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monolith Playtest update for 18 January 2024

Steam Deck Test 3

Share · View all patches · Build 13209515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Alle Videos VP8 Format
  • Tutorial, ControlView, TouchIndicator -> Steamdeck (Glyphen, ohne korrekte Texte)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2526691 Depot 2526691
  • Loading history…
Depot 2526692 Depot 2526692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link