Napoleon's Rise! Fixes & Additions

Good evening ladies and gentleman. We've been hard at work since the recent major update release solving issues you so graciously reported to us on our Discord and Steam forums. Being one of the largest updates to date we've ever embarked on with development efforts akin to a full game re-release, its bound to produce a few challenges.

You'll see them addressed soon enough. For starters, we're dishing out a few client fixes.

We'd also like to extend our thanks to all those who have reached out expressing their appreciation for the new Holdfast Original Soundtrack and Napoleon's Rise DLC. The reception to both has been outstanding! Once again, we thank you.

Stay tuned for more to come and until next time, may good health be yours. :oheart:

The Plight of War OST

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2692500/Holdfast_OST__The_Plight_of_War

[discord.gg/holdfastgame](discordfastgame)

[url=discord.gg/holdfastgame]

[/url]

Changelog 90 - Game Version 2.15.8783.25788

Changelog

● Experimental fix towards the audio clipping issue.

● Solved an issue with the in-game store page not working as intended.

● Solved multiple instances which would cause pink objects to become visible. Kindly report back to us if you experience this issue.

● Experimental fix towards an issue which caused players to get stuck on map load.

● Solved an issue which prevented end-of-round faction jingles from playing.

● Solved an issue which caused the player's set framerate to reset if they changed to a different graphics preset.

● Solved a bug which caused non-movable cannons to appear in blue instead of green.

● Solved an issue with invisible props on Linburg.

● Solved an issue with sand mist rendering through explosions.

● Improved resolution of the game's map loading screens.

● Darkened the fallen tree particle leaves.

● Adjusted rocket explosion particle effects.

● Adjusted the distance fog on Linburg.

● Adjusted the material colour on Sapper buildable earthworks.

● Adjusted the fog on Heartmound.

● Adjusted the fog on Al Uddin Ruins amongst other terrain adjustments.

- Anvil Game Studios

Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Walki, Jackson, Rejenorst, Harper, Storey, UberJuice, Stan, Gest, Matt, Grandayy, Charles & Winston (The Cat).