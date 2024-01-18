[HOTFIX 1.1.5] Spacecraft Repairs: fixed bugs & minor improvements

We want to thank every astronaut who has submitted a bug report or shared their feedback with us, and all of the astroscientists that have already taken part in The Invincible’s cosmic adventure! With your help, we have improved the playing experience on Regis III. Here is the list of changes coming with hotfix 1.0.5.

Improvements:

Fixed the stuck spot on the way Yasna is being guided by the probe

(it can now be stopped and resumed) Improved a few elements regarding the rover:

a. when Yasna extis the moving rover, it doesn't stop immediately now

b. when Yasna takes out the map in the rover, the hint on the rover's door stays hidden

Minor improvements regarding the fonts

Minor bug fixes improving stability and overall experience

We hope you have an even more otherworldly experience in The Invincible now,

Starward Industries & 11bit studios teams