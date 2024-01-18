 Skip to content

The Invincible update for 18 January 2024

[HOTFIX 1.1.5] Spacecraft Repairs: fixed bugs & minor improvements

We want to thank every astronaut who has submitted a bug report or shared their feedback with us, and all of the astroscientists that have already taken part in The Invincible’s cosmic adventure! With your help, we have improved the playing experience on Regis III. Here is the list of changes coming with hotfix 1.0.5.

Improvements:
  • Fixed the stuck spot on the way Yasna is being guided by the probe
  • Fixed the issue with the non-concealable detector after finding and taking it
  • Fixed the blinking issue while sliding down the rope (screen going red and Yasna not opening her eyes)
  • Fixed the issue with pausing Pong game (it can now be stopped and resumed)
  • Improved a few elements regarding the rover:
    a. when Yasna extis the moving rover, it doesn't stop immediately now
    b. when Yasna takes out the map in the rover, the hint on the rover's door stays hidden
  • Improved the process of changing languages during gameplay
  • Minor improvements regarding the fonts
  • Minor bug fixes improving stability and overall experience

We hope you have an even more otherworldly experience in The Invincible now,
Starward Industries & 11bit studios teams

