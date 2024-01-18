 Skip to content

Gravity Sketch VR update for 18 January 2024

6.1.12

Build 13209473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VR

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed depth of field slider on screenshot also applying to view points.
  • Crease data is now included in FBX control mesh exports of thickened subdivision objects.
  • Fixed a frequent request to server causing issues.

