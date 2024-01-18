Take Aim | Alpha 1.1.1

Aim Down Sights

Yes, the gun now lines up with the crosshair when aiming.

Options Menu Improvements

I didn't like the way the options menu used to be. It wouldn't warn you if you forgot to click apply, and the "Reset" button really should have been called "Reset All". It will now automatically apply settings whenever you make a change. The "Reset" button has now been renamed to the "Reset All" button.

NPCs Now Take Fall Damage

All NPCs are now subject to gravity much like the player. Use this however you like. ;)

Small Changes/Bug Fixes

Fixed sleeping bags not working if they are outside of loaded chunk area.

Fixed possible crash related to deployables.

Fixed storms spawning on peaceful mode.

Fixed items disapearing when quick moving into full inventory.

Fixed world items repeatadly making clump noises.

Fixed possible cause of "This world requires an older version of Wild Omission" text displaying on newly created worlds.

Improved fly controls.

What's Planned Next?

For the next update I'm going to focus on cleaning up the code and optimizing things. After that I have a few major features I plan on working on. The planned upcoming major features list is something like this.

Maps that let the player see their sleeping bag, and last death location.

Lootable Structures that spawn randomly in the world.

Steam Achievements.

Discord Server

If you would like to take part in the Wild Omission community and get early previews of upcoming updates, then you should join the [Official Wild Omission Discord Server.](discord.gg/U8yWcCz2gw)