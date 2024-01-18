 Skip to content

Beach Invasion 1945 - Pacific update for 18 January 2024

Patch fix #4

Patch fix #4

Share · View all patches · Build 13209378

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There were some new bugs from the previous patch, this patch fixes those and some more:

  • Fix for M1919 reload every 25 ammo instead of 250
  • Fix for LVT Personnel not spawning in Sandbox mode
  • Fix for LVT Personnel killing infantry in the landing craft

