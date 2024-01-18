Patch fix #4

There were some new bugs from the previous patch, this patch fixes those and some more:
- Fix for M1919 reload every 25 ammo instead of 250
- Fix for LVT Personnel not spawning in Sandbox mode
- Fix for LVT Personnel killing infantry in the landing craft
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
There were some new bugs from the previous patch, this patch fixes those and some more:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update