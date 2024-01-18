GunQuest: Update Version 0.0.9.8 + AI Development

Fixed more bugs pushed forward by Discord members, still working on the new AI and preparing for adding in the new level sets into the game!

-Completely overhauled tutorial textboxes, now significantly easier to read and aesthetically pleasing

-Updated the healer text and art to make her role more easily identifiable

-Players can now be hit when downed, but with the damage reduced by 75%.

-Added hit effect to enemy blows

-Added flowers!

-Added multiple bush sizes

-Added trees

-Refactored enemy AI to recognise allies in general instead of the player, allowing for multiple forms of targetting to occur

-Decreased audio levels for multiple sounds

-Fixed negative gold bug with tavern healer

-Fixed ladder code again, now sliding does not occur when walking past

The development of the new enemy and friendly AI is complete! Now basic follower enemies can be quickly developed given some artwork and sounds. Looking forward to development speeding up and more focus going into the new level and music!