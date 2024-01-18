 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 18 January 2024

Bug Fix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13209345 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 Added the conversion of Duplicate Inheritances dropped in campaign battles to Machine Spirits
2. Fixed the issue that the warehouse could not be sold with one click and some events could not be stored in equipment
3 Increase the maximum number of items that can be traded on the exchange
4 Arena Shop display fixes and added remaining refresh time display
5 Arena income has been adjusted, and the refresh time has been changed to refresh every playthrough
6. Scene loading optimization adjustments
7 Fixed an issue where the reborn name was invalid

Changed files in this update

Depot 2646251 Depot 2646251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link