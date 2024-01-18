Bug Fix Patch

1 Added the conversion of Duplicate Inheritances dropped in campaign battles to Machine Spirits

2. Fixed the issue that the warehouse could not be sold with one click and some events could not be stored in equipment

3 Increase the maximum number of items that can be traded on the exchange

4 Arena Shop display fixes and added remaining refresh time display

5 Arena income has been adjusted, and the refresh time has been changed to refresh every playthrough

6. Scene loading optimization adjustments

7 Fixed an issue where the reborn name was invalid