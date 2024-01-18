Rising Lords 1.0 is OUT NOW!

Lords and Ladies!

Lords and Ladies, the time has finally come: Rising Lords 1.0 is now available! After almost four years of passion and hard work, we have left Early Access!

First and foremost, we want to express our heartfelt thank you for your invaluable feedback and unwavering trust. Your support has been the driving force behind our journey, and we are so grateful for the incredible community that has formed around our game. Together, we've built something special, and we couldn't have done it without you.

Here's to the future and many more adventures together! 🛡️❤️

To celebrate this special day, we're offering a two-week launch discount of 15%, available from today until the 1st of February! So if you've been hesitating to join us in Early Access, this is your chance to step into the medieval world of Aubelin.

The saga unfolds

Get ready for a major content update to our Story Campaign, following the story of our protagonist, Tankred of Tannheim! Embark on a journey filled with intriguing characters, unexpected plot twists, and challenging quests that will test your strategic skills. Discover new twists and turns as you navigate through four all-new chapters and see the impact of your decisions! These chapters conclude the journey of Tankred of Tannheim, so get ready to discover the next phase of our saga!

Setting the tone

Our new intro video tells the story of Aubelin, immersing you even further into this deep medieval world we've created. It will now play on startup, so look forward to it next time you play the game!

Achievements!

We know that some of you have been waiting for this opportunity to hunt for Achievements in our game! With their varying degrees of difficulty, we can't wait to see how long it will take you to complete all twelve of them!

... and more!

Of course, our journey is far from over!

Below you will find detailed notes outlining the various changes and fixes that have been made in this patch.

Over the coming days and weeks, we'll be working hard to iron out any bugs and tweak things based on your valuable feedback. At the same time, we may also have some other things in the works... Stay tuned for more exciting updates and in the meantime, join our Community Discord!

Patch Notes

1.0.0 (January 18, 1.0 release!)

New

complete story campaign - Guide Tankred of Tannheim through troubled medieval times in Aubelin!

Intro Video explaining the past story of Aubelin!

Achievements!

Fixes

fixed crash when conceding while the game was processing AI movement or saving

fixed auto-resolve if castle is causing 'region split'

fixed region re-name not displaying textbox

fixed ultra-wide monitors soft-locking on smaller battle maps

fixed cursor double-jumping in-battle

fixed some mission task depth oddities

fixed rare inability to use merchant due to incorrect 'not your region' check

fixed merchant menu 'sell' tab rendering white instead of black

fixed merchant assets rendering on top of mission story

fixed 'end turn' joystick hint off-center

fixed battle gamepad hints having the potential to be small.

fixed regression that broke d-pad support in custom battle

fixed tool-tips covering currently hovered field upgrade button

fixed tooltips spawning @ hardware mouse pos instead of virtual in some cases

fixed controller 'back button' in skill-tree confirm dismissing all changes

fixed 'over HUD' tool-tips not being triggered sometimes

fixed controller shortcuts signals incorrectly being attached

fixed 'falcon' not giving extra spy card

fixed added numerous missing hover sounds

fixed crash due to traveler figure missing dest_x or dest_y values

fixed crash when no valid tiles for wanderer to move to

fixed potential crash w/ obj_unitPath (battle related)

fixed 'set server' menu missing currently active server

fixed adjusting army sliders not resetting d-pad auto-snap

fixed event cards not dismissing when menu opens

fixed a number of cases where joystick mouse jumps to top-left corner

fixed 'shared general' audiogroup volume linked to music instead of SFX

Changes