Revenguard Demo is free to download!

Revenguard Demo has just been released on Steam and is free to download. The game is only 200mb and definitely worth a try. Don't hesitate to download!
Download now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2418680/Revenguard/
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Revenguard Demo has just been released on Steam and is free to download. The game is only 200mb and definitely worth a try. Don't hesitate to download!
Download now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2418680/Revenguard/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update