RoboCop: Rogue City update for 22 January 2024

New Game+ & more!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings citizens!
We're glad to not only announce, but also launch a new major update for RoboCop: Rogue City!

New Game Plus is here.

Re-live the journey with all of your previously unlocked skills and Auto-9 upgrades, for the full "invincible robotic law enforcement officer" experience.

To unlock the mode, just finish the game after the update is applied — this can be done by reloading a save made just before completing the game. Once done, a new save file will be created, and loading it will grant you access to NG+!

Alongside, a new Golden Auto-9 skin will be unlocked as soon as you beat the game.

But wait, there's more!

Coming along NG+ is a new difficulty level, making enemies deadlier.
If you're up for a challenge, time to try the "There Will be Trouble" difficulty!

Changelog:

  • Added a New Game Plus mode
  • Added a new difficulty: "There Will be Trouble"
  • Added a new unlockable Golden Auto-9 skin, available once NG+ is available
  • Added more Auto-9 Chips and Boards
  • Fixed the shooting mode not properly resetting when exiting interiors
  • Fixed RoboCop's right hand disappearing when grabbing a human enemy while unaliving them
  • Fixed the Stolen Vehicle investigation being skipped if Ben immediately opened the locker
