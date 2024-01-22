New Game+ & more!

Greetings citizens!
We're glad to not only announce, but also launch a new major update for RoboCop: Rogue City!
New Game Plus is here.
Re-live the journey with all of your previously unlocked skills and Auto-9 upgrades, for the full "invincible robotic law enforcement officer" experience.
To unlock the mode, just finish the game after the update is applied — this can be done by reloading a save made just before completing the game. Once done, a new save file will be created, and loading it will grant you access to NG+!
Alongside, a new Golden Auto-9 skin will be unlocked as soon as you beat the game.
But wait, there's more!
Coming along NG+ is a new difficulty level, making enemies deadlier.
If you're up for a challenge, time to try the "There Will be Trouble" difficulty!
Changelog:
- Added a New Game Plus mode
- Added a new difficulty: "There Will be Trouble"
- Added a new unlockable Golden Auto-9 skin, available once NG+ is available
- Added more Auto-9 Chips and Boards
- Fixed the shooting mode not properly resetting when exiting interiors
- Fixed RoboCop's right hand disappearing when grabbing a human enemy while unaliving them
- Fixed the Stolen Vehicle investigation being skipped if Ben immediately opened the locker
Follow our socials for more:
[Discord](https://nacon.me/robocoprc-discord style=button) [Twitter](https://twitter.com/RoboCopRC style=button) [Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/robocoproguecity/ style=button) [Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/RoboCopRogueCity/ style=button) [Website](https://www.robocop-roguecity.com/fr style=button)
Changed files in this update