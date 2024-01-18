 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DESORDRE update for 18 January 2024

Version 1.3.10

Share · View all patches · Build 13209191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where portals were deleted after retriggering an event for the second time, such as the automatic closing of a door. This particularly affected the introductory/tutorial section of the game but could potentially impact other areas as well.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2097491 Depot 2097491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link