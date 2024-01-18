Update notes for January 18th

- fixed swapped inputs when playing coop,
- fixed broken drones and weapons of coop players,
- fixed extra players being spawned in the wall,
- fixed getting shield achievement also on game over,
- fixed some props (papers and tires) being to dark at night,
- highlight player numbers in coop,
- fixed auto Toggle Auto Shoot button not working properly,
- fixed cursor reverting to default on Mac OS,
- reduced ground poison damage but added penetration
(a single poison cloud can hit multiple enemies now)
Scrappage update for 18 January 2024
