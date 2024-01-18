 Skip to content

Scrappage update for 18 January 2024

Update notes for January 18th

Build 13209139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed swapped inputs when playing coop,
  • fixed broken drones and weapons of coop players,
  • fixed extra players being spawned in the wall,
  • fixed getting shield achievement also on game over,
  • fixed some props (papers and tires) being to dark at night,
  • highlight player numbers in coop,
  • fixed auto Toggle Auto Shoot button not working properly,
  • fixed cursor reverting to default on Mac OS,
  • reduced ground poison damage but added penetration
    (a single poison cloud can hit multiple enemies now)

