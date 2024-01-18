 Skip to content

Soul Sader update for 18 January 2024

Pactch Notes 1/19

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Time of the avoidance has increased slightly

Some pattern gaps in the "Swift Knight" have been lengthened

Data Delete Warning when you press the Start button

Bug Fix

