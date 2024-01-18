Revamped School Level: New Objectives, Polished Experience

Greetings, Courageous Seekers of the Unknown!

We're thrilled to present a major update that takes your 'School' level experience to new heights. This time, we've gone the extra mile, offering optional objectives that make this haunting adventure more complete than ever.

Explore every spine-tingling corner as you pursue these fresh objectives, uncovering the secrets that have long lingered within the eerie walls of the school. From jump scares to eerie atmospheres, you're in for a pulse-pounding experience that you won't soon forget.

As you delve deeper into the enigma of the 'School' level, prepare for an adrenaline-charged journey that will test your wits and bravery. Can you emerge from this nightmare unscathed?

Welcome back, and get ready for an unforgettable adventure through this fully polished level. Face your fears, explore with purpose, and conquer the unknown.