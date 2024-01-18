Ver1.0.10019 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13208818 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 16:09:41 UTC by Wendy

Thank you very much for playing!

In this update, we have:

Fixed a bug where the menu focus and the robot move on their own, even though no button is pressed on some laptops.

Adjusted the game balance to alleviate stress in the early stages.

Removed unnecessary camera behaviors.

Special thanks to ちゃとらさん for reporting this bug and providing us with feedback!

We aim to continuously improve the game. If you have any opinions or questions, please feel free to contact us on the Steam community or Discord. Thank you!