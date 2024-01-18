Update 3.0

This update took me a bit longer since I had to test a bunch of things and had less time available.

I made a bunch of QOL updates, redesigning certain things and adding more information in the handbook.

Total damage done at the end of the game per tower should now also be way more accurate.

Fixed the bug where the biggest damage hit was 900 000 000

Fixed the horseshoe bug where the progression critical chance would override the item

Fixed a bug where projectile towers dealt 200% damage

Naming consistency Firethrower

Damage done should be way more accurate now

Adjusted burn to expire in 5 seconds from the last time it was applied to the enemy and compute damage based on that

Adjusted bleed to expire in 6 seconds from the last time it was applied to the enemy and compute damage based on that

Redesigned the health bar and handbook

Added enemies and item recipes to the handbook

You can now resize the UI from the menu!

Tower gets selected when panning to the tower via tower overview

Entire progression tree is now visible from the start

Increased the speed of item rolling a bit more

Show kills made per tower in tower overview

Decreased the bloom a bit for the rain tower, no more intense light show

Buffed recipe Bigger Bombs