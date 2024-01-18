Update 3.0

Thanks for all the feedback and thanks for playing!
This update took me a bit longer since I had to test a bunch of things and had less time available.
I made a bunch of QOL updates, redesigning certain things and adding more information in the handbook.
Total damage done at the end of the game per tower should now also be way more accurate.
Fixed the bug where the biggest damage hit was 900 000 000
Fixed the horseshoe bug where the progression critical chance would override the item
Fixed a bug where projectile towers dealt 200% damage
Naming consistency Firethrower
Damage done should be way more accurate now
Adjusted burn to expire in 5 seconds from the last time it was applied to the enemy and compute damage based on that
Adjusted bleed to expire in 6 seconds from the last time it was applied to the enemy and compute damage based on that
Redesigned the health bar and handbook
Added enemies and item recipes to the handbook
You can now resize the UI from the menu!
Tower gets selected when panning to the tower via tower overview
Entire progression tree is now visible from the start
Increased the speed of item rolling a bit more
Show kills made per tower in tower overview
Decreased the bloom a bit for the rain tower, no more intense light show
Buffed recipe Bigger Bombs
Buffed recipe Glacial Aura
Enemies information in handbook
UI redesign health bar
