Anvil of Tristheim Playtest update for 18 January 2024

Playtest Update 0.7 - Tutorial & Patience

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • There's now a tutorial showing new players the basics of how to make items!

  • Heroes now run out of patience. Every time you draw cards their patience count will tick down - whenever it reaches 0 they will leave the shop with whatever items you have given them until that point.

  • Lots of small improvements, among others: New card icons, updated character sprites, give cards to a hero by dragging on to them in crafting mode, click blacksmith to open deck menu, bug fixes...

