The Chaos of PlayTest comes to its end...

During the playtest, our game improved so much! Thanks to everyone!
1.2.4 is a relatively stable version. We will still keep on fixing bugs on daily basis, but stats balance and new cards/features will come in next big update. stay tuned!
Bug fxied/improved
- Long-standing problem of wrong calculation of Sourcerer and Black Magician skill.
- Long-standing problem of victory window not showing.
- New underlay systems like Steam achievements and Analytics.
- Grunt sometimes consume multiple wolves to become WolfRider
- Grimoire not triggering fixed.
- Setting panle music volume now clamped in range.
- Tarvern effect left to next game.
- UI button incorrect display of Skip and Start.
Changed files in this update