Dog And Goblin Playtest update for 18 January 2024

The Chaos of PlayTest comes to its end...

Build 13208618

Patchnotes via Steam Community

During the playtest, our game improved so much! Thanks to everyone!

1.2.4 is a relatively stable version. We will still keep on fixing bugs on daily basis, but stats balance and new cards/features will come in next big update. stay tuned!

Bug fxied/improved

  • Long-standing problem of wrong calculation of Sourcerer and Black Magician skill.
  • Long-standing problem of victory window not showing.
  • New underlay systems like Steam achievements and Analytics.
  • Grunt sometimes consume multiple wolves to become WolfRider
  • Grimoire not triggering fixed.
  • Setting panle music volume now clamped in range.
  • Tarvern effect left to next game.
  • UI button incorrect display of Skip and Start.

