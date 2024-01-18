- Optimized inspiration upgrade
- Optimized shooting accuracy of long-range units
- Optimized collision between doors and collectibles
- Adjusted Gold Cup time of Zombie Party
- Adjusted time of level clear time
- Fixed issue that abnormal movement of the support team
- Fixed display issue of the highest wave in endless level
- Fixed issue that some illustrations could not be obtained
- Fixed issue that thorns would not attack energy boxes
Zombie Party 丧尸派对 update for 18 January 2024
Patch Notes - 1.0.35
Patchnotes via Steam Community
