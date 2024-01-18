 Skip to content

Zombie Party 丧尸派对 update for 18 January 2024

Patch Notes - 1.0.35

Patch Notes - Build 13208576 · Last edited by Wendy

  1. Optimized inspiration upgrade
  2. Optimized shooting accuracy of long-range units
  3. Optimized collision between doors and collectibles
  4. Adjusted Gold Cup time of Zombie Party
  5. Adjusted time of level clear time
  6. Fixed issue that abnormal movement of the support team
  7. Fixed display issue of the highest wave in endless level
  8. Fixed issue that some illustrations could not be obtained
  9. Fixed issue that thorns would not attack energy boxes

