Version 0.20.1 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got some more achievements added for you this week!

I've focused on adding achievements that aim to teach the player how to use the game first, with challenge achievements being added in future updates.

I've been considering the kind I want to add and whether or not I want to "gamify" the game and I think it could be fun to add some challenges for people to try, although it might be difficult to create challenges that people can't trivialise by changing some settings. Say if I had an achievement for killing all survivors with a single zombie infected, players could simply spawn 2 units, or disarm everyone to get the achievement.

I was considering setting up some premade scenarios for people to interact with for these kinds of challenges, but I'm curious to what the community thinks. Let me know if you're interested in these kinds of things!

Thanks and I hope you enjoy the update!