Quests and tutorial changes - Big Update!

Hey, as you know, we are constantly working on the game. Update 2.2.3 includes big changes to the quests and tutorial - Just like asked/requested.

It is shorter and more specific. Of course, we ask for feedback! ːsteamhappyː

Below is also a list of fixes that the update contains.

Hotfix:

Better story quest flow

Speed ​​up string loading when throwing boxes (plot) by 30-40%

Get rid of these subtasks from Quest so the bug is "fixed":

BUG: Quest 8 - 6/7 - Clean armchair and put down brush. - So I got the brush via pressing ALT and selecting it instead of picking up the brush in the world. I've sold the chair to the guy so now the mission is locked at "clean armchair and put down brush" - Great.

Adding Hud to vehicles - several players did not know how to turn on the lights of a car/stroller, rooster, etc..

Changing the button for hints when searching and dismantling the challenger from i to H

Fixed an error where, after loading the game and the player has a delivery on the Lot, instead of seeing a list of items, a counter for the next delivery is shown

Unlocking the ability to sell in the Pawnshop after completing the task of delivering a chair and wine to Grandma

Improved the location of the actor to be cleaned with a broom on the Lot in Area E. Due to his location, he was difficult to notice - players reported

Fixed a bug that made it possible to obtain a duplicate car when we had a vehicle pulled to the lift and were pulling another vehicle from the tow truck to replace it

Repair of endless sound and thus blocking of the crane raising or lowering during vehicle renovation

A cart that starts moving backwards on its own and never stops. This is random but regular (EDIT: the bug also occurred forward, but already fixed - from my tests at least asking for verification)

Fixed misleading information regarding lot condition and lot cleanliness bonuses

Add additional security to completing the quest with a fast trip to the scrapyard

Fixed a bug that caused some players to lose the 16 slot upgrade in Pickup. Even though they had purchased and selected the 16-slot Pickup upgrade, there were still 12 slots

Fixed upgrade errors regarding the truck with a crate, the blue version had 24 slots on the first upgrade level, and 16 slots on the second upgrade level

Change the picture and inscription for the first basic version of the Pickup and Truck vehicles that we get - it is not possible to expand more slots, and the pictures suggest this

Fixed the Cart Reset quest, now you don't have to go to the indicated place and you can reset the cart anywhere to complete the quest from the beginning of the game

Fixing the crash blocker due to the wrong location - Goala in the new plot quest

Reducing the amount of raw tiles from the kiln for the Cutting Station - Goala in the new plot quest

Add the text "Optionally use a car to get there" in each language for the "Buy plots" subtask - Goala before the plot quest

Remove the signal showing the widget regarding information about the plot once again, now there is only this one when receiving the task after cleaning 3 things in the trash - before the plot quest

Fixed items remaining at the bottom of the stock frame after clicking the send frame button

Fixed completing Quest with delivering items after transporting them to the exchange by tape. If we weren't near the cage and were just throwing, he didn't count Quest

Changing the location of the "Soap Machine" when completing a task involving collecting an item to be transported to the conveyor belt

Improve the raw materials selling widget

Fix a bug that changed the appearance of the lift reset widget buttons [X]

Improve the visibility of the inscription when inserting the item into the renovation station

Challenger Blue shader repair. After renovation, when it is renovated, shiny elements have a strange reflection error effect

Get rid of the last stage of renovation of the rear and front fender when restoring Chllanger Blue. The last stage involves only applying roughness, and this is not visible while playing

Removed the dialogue about the mini map during the task with scanning the area and collecting $27k

Increase the size of the image in the lost and found information widget, because nothing can be seen in the current one due to its size

Speed ​​up the opening and closing of automatic gates in a large scrap yard

Preventing random completion of the conversation with Grandma task after pressing LMB

Securing a possible blocker while we need to talk to Grandma and she will leave the quest area

Adding content to the taskbar after purchasing a container saying: "optional - take items from the container and sell them, renovate them if you want to make money"

Adding protection to the floor of the container to prevent items from flying through the floor during purchase

Fixed the collision of pawnshop items that were flying through the container floor

Changed the order of Quests, now the Crusher quest occurs after the quest to collect $27k. So it is now task 8 instead of task 14

An almost complete change in the order of Quests from Quest 8 to Quest 13. Aimed at accelerating the player's contact with the most interesting game mechanics. Now the order is as follows:

Quest 8 - Using stationary press

Quest 9 - Win the Old Lady's trust - she runs an illegal pawnshop

Quest 10 - Fast Travel

Quest 11 - Find abandoned camp upon Lucy's instructions

Quest 12 - At the end of one of the sections

Quest 13 - Felix recommends buying a container

Change the font of the NPC dialogue texts to the same font used when talking to Bob on the phone

Add an inscription in the Crusher task: "Press Alt and select hammer or [4]"

Fix the Ice Cream in the Van because it's very ugly even up close

Add screen dimming when entering Crusher so that huds do not overlap

Adding a hint in the form of highlighting a button in the plot plan when doing the Plot Quest

Added a hint arrow in the expansion tab when doing the Lot Quest

Fixing the icons on the plot plan, because they all have the position 0 0 0, i.e. in the lower left corner

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused processing to stop at 99% in Crusher even though more than 100% of the raw material had been added

Changed Crusher mechanics, now after finishing pressing, all the raw material goes to the Created Scrap Box, so that there are no leftovers of raw material at the end that need to be processed next time

Repair of the Scrap Box created in Crusher after pressing scrap, which could get stuck in place and could not be moved

Improve the graphics of scrap filling inside the Crusher in the 2D graphic in the lower right corner

Fixed counting of resources contained in items. Now the correct values ​​are displayed, consistent with the amount we receive at the scrap exchange

Fixed a blockage that may occur for some players during tasks involving loading items into the vehicle's bed

Add a protection that when resetting vehicles in case they are not in the game due to some error - will restore them to the game

Fixed all problems caused by loading an older save with quests in the old order

Fixed the possibility of a vehicle falling into the crusher in such a way that it would not be counted for processing at all

We remind about new content



Added new Delivery mechanics for Lots:

The Delivery Area is a new section of the Lot available to the player who has completed 100% of all lots to have an order loop.



Deliveries involve receiving Items, Vehicles or Structures for processing using tools



Players receive the next delivery after 30 minutes when they finish processing the currently placed Items, Vehicles and Structures in the Delivery Area



The Delivery Area will allow you to expand your plot to 100%, thanks to the endless supply of raw materials that can be obtained.



Adding the Lost and Found Office



This is a special stand next to the Pawn Shop, where we can recover valuable items when they fall into the ground while exploring the game world.

Thank you for reporting the discovered errors. Many of them have already been fixed based on the error reports provided by you.

We appreciate your assistance, feedback, emails, and private messages. ❤️❤️



Enjoy the game like never before! We're back to work to prepare another exciting update for you.

