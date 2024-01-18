Default Branch Update

This update adds the following....
- Fixed the "Toggle Hover Hold" & "Toggle Altitude Hold" controls so they now work correctly. Hover hold can only be engaged when below 20kts.
Enabling "Hover Hold" will also enable "Altitude Hold" as that is part of the same system.
When in "Hover Hold" mode pressing "Toggle Altitude Hold" will disable "Hover Hold" but keep "Altitude Hold" engaged allowing you to smoothly transition from the hover to forward movement.
Added "Nearest Target" control which will lock the nearest target to you that is inside the targeting cone shown on the TSD/Radar display. This control also obeys the threat level chosen on the TSD.
Added "Nearest Ground Threat" control which will target the nearest ground based anti-air defence that is inside the targeting cone shown on the TSD/Radar display no matter what the TSD threat level is set to.
Added "Nearest Air Threat" control which will target the nearest aircraft that is inside the targeting cone shown on the TSD/Radar display no matter what the TSD threat level is set to.
