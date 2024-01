Share · View all patches · Build 13208204 · Last edited 18 January 2024 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Fixes:

Tracers - Accounted for the addition of the new 3rd parameter in builtin shell designs. Accounted for legacy tracers being loaded in the new builds. (Tracers should now not default to 0.1 length.)

Smoke generator - Steam effect now correctly uses drag, gravity etc.

Additions:

Decorations/Mimics - Added the ability to swap decorations to different materials, and added an emissive-only material. (These materials will have better names in a future release.)