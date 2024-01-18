AirportSim - New Content is Here!

As you know, our roadmap indicates that the first milestone of 2024 has just been achieved. We are thrilled to announce that new content is here!

Today’s patch notes (1.2.3.) bring exciting new additions! Towable stairs are now available at all airports. Unlike the current TLD-ABS stairs, these need to be towed by another vehicle to be positioned near the aircraft. Players can then move these stairs around to precisely align them with the aircraft doors. Pretty exciting, huh?

Also, your airports are about to become much more lively: New NPC vehicles will enhance the scenery on the single player apron of AirportSim. They will follow dedicated roads around the airport, adhere to traffic rules, stop when there is an obstacle or a player in front, and spawn in different configurations, such as tugs with or without luggage carts. Please note that these are only for visual appeal.

With this patch, several fixes are also coming:

The issue of passengers not boarding the aircraft when using mobile stairs has been resolved

GPU detachment from the connector in multiplayer has been fixed

The range for catering connections and adding a walking path for employees to board the aircraft has been extended

Multiple sound-related issues have been addressed

Further improvements and fixes have been implemented

Now, put down your coffee and go check out the new features, ground handler. See you on the apron!