Invector: Rhythm Galaxy update for 8 February 2024

Patched and Console release

Hello everyone

We celebrate the console release of the game by releasing a patch to the public that brings allot of optimization and fixes to the Steam version.

Enjoy!

Changes:

UI:
New world-selector and Ship-selector in menus
General fixes and changes

Audio:
Mastering all music audio to have the same volume level
The default volume is lower and the lowest volume can go lower before being muted.
New pickup sound and increased volume on bass line sound.

Graphics:
Optimizations in many of the worlds.
Optimizations in Campaign Map.

General:
Save corruption fix.
Memory usage optimizations.
New Boost Pickups effects to reduce how much they visually block other pickups

