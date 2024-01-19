MicroWorks Patch 1.11: [MODDING UPDATE]

Well, well, well! If it isn't that time again.

Today's update is like none other. While it does contain many fixes, they're all too minor to compile and bore you with a changelog. Instead, let's focus on the main dish.

For the past 2 months, we have been very hard at work to expand on the modding capabilities of MicroWorks, and extending it beyond just microgames - allowing for custom boss stages, scenes, and even allowing you to script your own game types.

We are proud to announce MicroKit - the official MicroWorks modding toolkit!

MicroKit

MicroKit is our new and official modding toolkit for MicroWorks. At the forefront, it enables the creation of custom levels. In addition, it provides a set of helpful modding tools, like a localization editor, game descriptor editor, workshop manager, and more.

You can find MicroKit in the Tools section of your Steam library.

* TEMPORARY EDIT: There is currently an issue in the Steam backend, and we are awaiting Valve to fix it. In the meantime, you can install MicroKit with the following link:

steam://install/2751280

Modding Guides

This is, of course, complimented with new extensive modding guides. They will teach you how to script for MicroWorks, and how to create custom microgames, custom boss stages, custom scenes, and more!

With this update, the potential of possible games is infinite. Ready to jump in?

[url=https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3134684404]

Modding Pt.1: Custom Microgames[/url][url=https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3135483220]

Modding Pt.2: Custom Boss Stages[/url]

Modding Pt.3: Custom Scenes

Discord Mod Corner

We have made great changes over at our Discord server, with a new forum dedicated to promoting and filtering through mods, and channels where modders can ask for help! We are there too, so if you're finding yourself in need of assistance, drop on in!

The End....... for now

If you've been around the Discord server, you may have heard that this will be the final major update for MicroWorks.

We've had the honor and privilege of supporting MicroWorks for over a year now, not to mention that Jan 1st marked 4 years since MicroWorks entered development. Now is the time for our next journey, to hopefully unveil our next big thing one day. And with everything we've learned along this path, we can't wait to find out what that is.

And hey, what better note to end it on than the update that opens up the door for an infinite amount of microgame and boss stage possibilities?

We want to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts, who has played, supported, streamed, reviewed, or engaged with the game in any way - you've made two newbie developers' dream come true.

Despite this, we will as always remain active to respond to your queries and assist with your technical issues, and MicroWorks will continue to receive important bug fixes and localization updates.

We are so excited to see what you make with these new tools, and we can't wait to see what's up next for us.

THANK YOU! <3