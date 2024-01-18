Fixes, fixes... fixes!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

As promised, this week we wanted to give you the first hotfix for a bunch of issues that we could fix fairly quickly. We've also decided to add a couple of quality-of-life features. Planning to release more of these in the upcoming weeks!

Once again, thank you all for reporting the encountered issues, that's helping us a ton!

Bugfixes:

Fixed various house parts turning invisible after finishing the Story Mode.

Fixed the game locking up during long loading times in the property selection screen.

Fixed the "Mods" tab appearing in the Story Mode.

Fixed various Anti-virus software conflicts, which should get rid of some cases of infinite loading of the game as well as some saving issues.

During Sandbox Mode quest creation, if a quest needs a certain tool, this tool can no longer be locked.

The Kaminari Induction Stovetop can now be moved, sold, redesigned, copied etc.

Minor adjustments for low graphics settings.

Features:

Stairs found in various houses by default can now be sold!

The game now autosaves right before entering assembly mode.

Added controller deadzone settings (might help with some cases of infinite scrolling)

Added "unstuck" and "ResetToSpawnPosition" commands for unstucking yourself (F11 to access console)

Added "force-save-as" command (use if you'd like to save your progress in Sandbox Mode after you chose "Play" instead of "Edit Property").

Cheers! 🫶