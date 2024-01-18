 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

House Flipper 2 update for 18 January 2024

Fixes, fixes... fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 13208021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

As promised, this week we wanted to give you the first hotfix for a bunch of issues that we could fix fairly quickly. We've also decided to add a couple of quality-of-life features. Planning to release more of these in the upcoming weeks!

Once again, thank you all for reporting the encountered issues, that's helping us a ton!

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed various house parts turning invisible after finishing the Story Mode.
  • Fixed the game locking up during long loading times in the property selection screen.
  • Fixed the "Mods" tab appearing in the Story Mode.
  • Fixed various Anti-virus software conflicts, which should get rid of some cases of infinite loading of the game as well as some saving issues.
  • During Sandbox Mode quest creation, if a quest needs a certain tool, this tool can no longer be locked.
  • The Kaminari Induction Stovetop can now be moved, sold, redesigned, copied etc.
  • Minor adjustments for low graphics settings.

Features:

  • Stairs found in various houses by default can now be sold!
  • The game now autosaves right before entering assembly mode.
  • Added controller deadzone settings (might help with some cases of infinite scrolling)
  • Added "unstuck" and "ResetToSpawnPosition" commands for unstucking yourself (F11 to access console)
  • Added "force-save-as" command (use if you'd like to save your progress in Sandbox Mode after you chose "Play" instead of "Edit Property").

Cheers! 🫶

Changed depots in malzahar branch

View more data in app history for build 13208021
Depot 1190971 Depot 1190971
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link