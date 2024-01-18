Fixes, fixes... fixes!

As promised, this week we wanted to give you the first hotfix for a bunch of issues that we could fix fairly quickly. We've also decided to add a couple of quality-of-life features. Planning to release more of these in the upcoming weeks!
Once again, thank you all for reporting the encountered issues, that's helping us a ton!
Bugfixes:
- Fixed various house parts turning invisible after finishing the Story Mode.
- Fixed the game locking up during long loading times in the property selection screen.
- Fixed the "Mods" tab appearing in the Story Mode.
- Fixed various Anti-virus software conflicts, which should get rid of some cases of infinite loading of the game as well as some saving issues.
- During Sandbox Mode quest creation, if a quest needs a certain tool, this tool can no longer be locked.
- The Kaminari Induction Stovetop can now be moved, sold, redesigned, copied etc.
- Minor adjustments for low graphics settings.
Features:
- Stairs found in various houses by default can now be sold!
- The game now autosaves right before entering assembly mode.
- Added controller deadzone settings (might help with some cases of infinite scrolling)
- Added "unstuck" and "ResetToSpawnPosition" commands for unstucking yourself (F11 to access console)
- Added "force-save-as" command (use if you'd like to save your progress in Sandbox Mode after you chose "Play" instead of "Edit Property").
Cheers! 🫶
