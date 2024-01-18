2024.1.18.775 - Reworking 3D textures & fixing LUT's (color grading)

Hello everyone! This build is quite focused on specific issue, but I'm pushing it now, because I don't want it to be held up by other things and the changes were pushed to cloud already as well, so it's best the build matches it. Sorry it took a bit, this issue ended up being a bit of a rabbit hole.

This reworks how 3D textures are implemented and handled, in order to simplify some things in the engine and resolve a number of errors with those textures - notably LUT's being darker than expected, which broke color grading and number of other effects (e.g. colorblind filters and such).

Refactor:

Unified implementation for Texture3D assets with the Texture2D and Cubemaps (implemented by @geenz and myself (@frooxius))

-- The new implementation uploads the texture data from raw data and allocates sRGB data format when the preferred profile is sRGB, fixing cases where texture is sampled incorrectly

-- 3D textures are now supported by the asset variant system properly - however BC compression algorithms are not - they will be only in raw format

-- This makes per-pixel texture processing options avaiable in the inspector and to ProtoFlux (e.g. inverting/swapping color channels and so on)

New Features:

Added generic support for procedural 3D textures (meaning more can be easily implemented now)

Added UVW Procedural 3D Texture (this fills the pixels with values coorresponding to the UVW coordinates, mostly useful for debugging)

Added Texture3DAssetMetadata component, which provides metadata for 3D textures

-- The texture information is now also shown in the inspector

Added sRGB support to LUT Material, which allows using LUT 3D Textures in sRGB space (which can be often prefered, because it gives more details for dark colors)

-- This also fixes legacy LUT's appearing significantly darker than expected (reported by @code807 and @luxkitty, issue #339)

-- This also fixes legacy LUT's appearing significantly darker than expected (reported by @code807 and @luxkitty, issue #339)

Tweaks:

Improved HDR handling for the LUT material

-- HDR values are no longer clipped, but they're normalized, processed through LUT and then scaled back to normal (we'll see how well this works in practice, we might change the approach potentially if needed)

The cloud API will no longer try to fetch variant jobs at all if the requesting worker is too old

-- This should fix asset variant queue goign high due to variants being moved to poison queue, because of a stray older worker that keeps running

-- This should fix asset variant queue goign high due to variants being moved to poison queue, because of a stray older worker that keeps running