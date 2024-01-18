- Added the function to sell duplicate runes.
- Fixed the rune issue - enhancing normal skill level.
- Updated some icons.
- Other bug fixes.
Shadow of the Depth Playtest update for 18 January 2024
Playtest Update（0.8.42）
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2437781 Depot 2437781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update