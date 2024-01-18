 Skip to content

Shadow of the Depth Playtest update for 18 January 2024

Playtest Update（0.8.42）

  • Added the function to sell duplicate runes.
  • Fixed the rune issue - enhancing normal skill level.
  • Updated some icons.
  • Other bug fixes.

