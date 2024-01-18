 Skip to content

Deep Space Outpost update for 18 January 2024

Further Pirate Improvements - v0.5.0.22

v0.5.0.22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pirates are now equipped with a tractor beam, which they will use to grab scrap generated from destroyed items. Think this makes sense, giving a purpose to the pirates attacking your space station.

Will be looking to add further pirate behaviour such as attempting to dock to steal resources.

Patch notes:-

  • Improve: Pirates now looking to make off with any scrap.
  • Improve: Pirates now more likely to retreat when damaged on easier setting.
  • Improve: Optimise internal floor lookup.
  • Fix: Pirate laser sfx not stopping, on restart game.
  • Fix: Game over check, test for human workers as well as droids.
  • Fix: MoveSpotOccupied multiple workers could all move from same spot, add delay.
  • Fix: Clicking build menu walls/floors/solar panels/connectors, showed initial large selection.

