Further Pirate Improvements - v0.5.0.22

Pirates are now equipped with a tractor beam, which they will use to grab scrap generated from destroyed items. Think this makes sense, giving a purpose to the pirates attacking your space station.
Will be looking to add further pirate behaviour such as attempting to dock to steal resources.
Patch notes:-
- Improve: Pirates now looking to make off with any scrap.
- Improve: Pirates now more likely to retreat when damaged on easier setting.
- Improve: Optimise internal floor lookup.
- Fix: Pirate laser sfx not stopping, on restart game.
- Fix: Game over check, test for human workers as well as droids.
- Fix: MoveSpotOccupied multiple workers could all move from same spot, add delay.
- Fix: Clicking build menu walls/floors/solar panels/connectors, showed initial large selection.
Changed files in this update