 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 18 January 2024

[18.1.24] New Hotfix available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 13207840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG

Added
  • Added a new achievement for defeating Lodric, The Iron Sentinel
  • Legendary weapons have an additional VFX trail on heavy attacks
Changed
  • Removed “Stallion Staff” from Gleamreach Blacksmith’s stock.
  • Added knockdown to the melee ability of “Sasha Voronov”.
  • Changed achievements description for training with Grandmasters.
  • If a Grandmaster can be found within a location its icon will now be shown in the location infobox when in World Map.
  • When navigating the codex, going back now selects the parent of the current entry instead of the first one.
  • Player’s heavy attacks have a bolder trail
  • Changed fees and rarity for servants to adapt to latest economy iteration
  • Iterated wearables data including resistances and trade prices
Fixed
  • Revised some codex entries’ texts and arts.
  • Fixed enemy “Spectral Circle Warlock” missing some SFX.
  • Fixed regression on enemy “Razen”, stunning the player on each melee attack.
  • Wandering unit fights are now considered as victories (i.e. they now count towards Grandmasters’ passive skills unlock).
  • Fixed Necklace of Determination wrong card data, showing two different Lesser Necklaces with same values
  • Fixed Necklace of Frost Resistance data
  • Fixed typos around, following a new round of proof reading
  • Various minor tweaks
Follow our official channels to stay up to date:

Like Alaloth on Facebook
Follow Alaloth on Twitter
Check out our Steam page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/919360/Alaloth_Champions_of_The_Four_Kingdoms/

Changed files in this update

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms Content Depot 919361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link