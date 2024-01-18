[18.1.24] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG
Added
- Added a new achievement for defeating Lodric, The Iron Sentinel
- Legendary weapons have an additional VFX trail on heavy attacks
Changed
- Removed “Stallion Staff” from Gleamreach Blacksmith’s stock.
- Added knockdown to the melee ability of “Sasha Voronov”.
- Changed achievements description for training with Grandmasters.
- If a Grandmaster can be found within a location its icon will now be shown in the location infobox when in World Map.
- When navigating the codex, going back now selects the parent of the current entry instead of the first one.
- Player’s heavy attacks have a bolder trail
- Changed fees and rarity for servants to adapt to latest economy iteration
- Iterated wearables data including resistances and trade prices
Fixed
- Revised some codex entries’ texts and arts.
- Fixed enemy “Spectral Circle Warlock” missing some SFX.
- Fixed regression on enemy “Razen”, stunning the player on each melee attack.
- Wandering unit fights are now considered as victories (i.e. they now count towards Grandmasters’ passive skills unlock).
- Fixed Necklace of Determination wrong card data, showing two different Lesser Necklaces with same values
- Fixed Necklace of Frost Resistance data
- Fixed typos around, following a new round of proof reading
- Various minor tweaks
