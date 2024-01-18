 Skip to content

HELLCARD update for 18 January 2024

Hotfix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13207775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.240118 - 18 Jan 2024

  • Fixed companions doubling their deck when entering Floor 2
  • Fixed retiring a companion always retired the one on the left when using Large UI

